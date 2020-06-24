NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) (FSE: 11B) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



To view the full publication, “Under-the-Radar Reasons Mining Industry Could Experience a “Golden Year,” visit: http://nnw.fm/tiG6f.

Whoever has the gold, makes the rules—this expression seems apt for 2020, as a confluence of factors has analysts predicting a “golden year” for the mining industry. Three decades of dwindling gold mine discoveries combined with increased industrial demand for gold across numerous industries has put a serious floor under the recent rise of the gold price. Operating in one of the world’s premiere mining jurisdictions, Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) (FSE: 11B) (BFG Profile) controls the mineral rights to a strategic 5,000+ acre land package with exceptional exploration and development characteristics.

Last year, Bullfrog completed hugely successful heap leach tests on four bulk samples from the Bullfrog, Montgomery-Shoshone and Mystery Hill areas. In early June 2020, BFGC completed 12,520 feet of drilling in a 25-hole program to better define expansion limits of two pits and initially drill test the new Paradise Ridge exploration target that is a compelling analog to the Bullfrog deposit. Assays on the first six holes were released on June 17, 2020, and remaining results will become available in the coming weeks. The company is now in an optimal position to execute on a forthcoming independent preliminary economic analysis that will include updated resource estimates, optimized pit plans, capital and operating cost estimates and projected financial performance.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that controls the commanding land and mineral positions in the Bullfrog Mine area. In this area, Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold through conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999. Additional technical and corporate information may be sourced at www.BullfrogGold.com .

Qualified Person

David Beling, P.E. has 55 years of project and corporate experience in the mining industry and is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects. Mr. Beling has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical information that forms the basis of the Company’s disclosures but is not independent of Bullfrog Gold Corp. For further information, please contact CEO and President David Beling at (970) 628-1670.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including those with respect to the objectives, plans and strategies of the Company and those preceded by or that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “given,” “targets,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “projects,” “forecasts” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, the Company’s ability to successfully maintain its listings, the stability of industry and market costs and trends and the Company’s ability to obtain all regulatory approvals required for its planned objectives. Furthermore, by their very nature, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, those related to: (a) adverse regulatory or legislative changes (b) market conditions, volatility and global economic conditions (c) industry-wide risks (d) the Company’s inability to maintain or improve its competitive position and (e) the ability to obtain financing needed to fund the continued development of the Company’s business.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Additional information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations is disclosed in the Company’s documents filed with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission or on www.sedar.com . Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Form 10-K and other SEC filings, which can be obtained from the SEC’s website at http:www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

