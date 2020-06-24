SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – After a successful pilot program, NeoVolta’s NV14 and NV24 home solar storage systems are now being installed in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Sacramento area. There is a vital need for solar battery storage in Northern California, which is vulnerable to catastrophic public safety power shutoffs in response to wildfire threats. Close to a million utility customers there were impacted by prolonged wildfire blackouts in the fall of 2019, and residents can expect power shutoffs for the next decade .



When the lights go out, NeoVolta storage systems automatically disconnect from the grid to continuously power critical loads such as lighting, refrigeration, garage, and communications. Families stay comfortable and connected during the crisis. Under normal conditions, these systems slash utility costs by storing a home’s clean solar power for use in the evening, when peak demand utility rates are often twice as high.

The NeoVolta NV14, named one of Solar Power World’s “ 2019 Top Solar Storage Products ,” has a high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours. This can be amplified to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery add-on, which offers one of the highest-capacity systems in its class—without the expense of adding a second inverter. The inverter can discharge 7.76 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors.

Unlike most energy storage systems on the market, the NV14 and NV24 use advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

The NV14 and NV24 are approved for a rebate under California’s Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP). By combining the SGIP rebate with the federal investment tax credit , which reduces the battery cost by an additional 26%, homeowners can have a high-performance NeoVolta solar storage system installed with very little cost.

NeoVolta batteries can connect with any residential solar installation —new or existing, AC, DC, or AC and DC combined—to create a system that is tailored to a home’s needs. With the NeoVolta smartphone app, users can monitor system performance 24/7.

“We’re thrilled to be serving homeowners in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “Northern California is hungry for the energy resilience our powerful NV14 and NV24 solar storage systems provide. We know it’s only a matter of time until the next wave of blackouts. When that happens, NeoVolta homes will be prepared.”

