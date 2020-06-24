Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Industry Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the medical device market and its competitive landscape through 2019. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and company profiles are discussed in detail.

The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market. Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The Report Includes:

61 data tables and 110 additional tables

Competitive landscape of the top 50 medical device manufacturers in the global medical devices market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size in dollar value terms, and revenue forecasts through 2019

Assessment of manufacturers ranking by R&D expenditures and annual growth, their market share analysis and key strategies adopted, and innovations have taken place in medical devices marketplace

Information pertaining to new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, alliances and joint ventures, and R&D efforts within the medical devices industry

Review of patents and patent applications (numbers) filed on medical device technologies with a breakdown of patent data by technology type, assignee country, and stakeholder company

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the medical devices industry with an emphasis on key factors underlying the impact and significant takeaways

Profile description of the major market players, including 3M, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Roche, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Siemens Healthcare AG

This report discusses the medical device industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top medical devices. Company profiles of the top 50 medical device companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Primary Data and Information Gathering

Secondary Data and Information Gathering

Market Revenue Forecasts

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background

Background and Definitions: Medical Devices

Uses of Various Devices

Evolution

Types

Imaging Systems

In Vitro Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Procedures

Orthopedic and Spinal Procedures

Innovations in Medical Devices

Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process

The Medical Device Industry

Patents and Patent Applications

The Cost of Medical Device Innovation

Current Trends in the Medical Device Industry

Notable Trends

Importance of Innovation

Challenges Facing the Sector

Public Health Systems

Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability

Competitiveness and Innovation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Strategies

Distribution Network

Trends

New Products and Technologies

New Materials

Refurbished and Replacement Market

Mergers and Acquisitions

Recommendations

Chapter 3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market

Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry

Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures

Supply Chain Disruptions

Strong Impact on China

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments

Key Takeaways

Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices, by Region/Country

U.S.

European Union (EU)

Japan

Chapter 5 Medical Device Industry Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Strategies of Major Medical Device Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

Trends

New Products and Technologies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Recommendations

Key Developments of the Major Medical Device Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott

Alcon Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Baxter

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bruker

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cardinal Health

Carl Zeiss Ag

Coloplast Group

Convatec Group Plc

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Demant A/S

Dentsply Sirona

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Essilorluxottica Sa

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

General Electric

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Institut Straumann Ag

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Intuitive Surgical

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Microport Scientific Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nipro

Olympus Corp.

Resmed Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Ag

Smith & Nephew

Sonova

Stryker Corp.

Sysmex Corp.

Teleflex Inc.

Terumo Corp.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nid1l7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900