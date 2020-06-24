Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Industry Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
This research report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the medical device market and its competitive landscape through 2019. Major players, competitive intelligence, innovative technologies, and company profiles are discussed in detail.
The report also examines recent developments and product portfolios of major players, along with market share analysis and ranking in the market. Regulatory landscape analysis focuses on recent regulations in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Japan.
The Report Includes:
- 61 data tables and 110 additional tables
- Competitive landscape of the top 50 medical device manufacturers in the global medical devices market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size in dollar value terms, and revenue forecasts through 2019
- Assessment of manufacturers ranking by R&D expenditures and annual growth, their market share analysis and key strategies adopted, and innovations have taken place in medical devices marketplace
- Information pertaining to new product launches and approvals, mergers and acquisitions, alliances and joint ventures, and R&D efforts within the medical devices industry
- Review of patents and patent applications (numbers) filed on medical device technologies with a breakdown of patent data by technology type, assignee country, and stakeholder company
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the medical devices industry with an emphasis on key factors underlying the impact and significant takeaways
- Profile description of the major market players, including 3M, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Roche, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Siemens Healthcare AG
This report discusses the medical device industry and its competitive landscape in terms of major player market ranking and top medical devices. Company profiles of the top 50 medical device companies, innovative products and technologies, trends and market dynamics, competitive intelligence, and regional trends are well-researched and analyzed in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Primary Data and Information Gathering
- Secondary Data and Information Gathering
- Market Revenue Forecasts
Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background
- Background and Definitions: Medical Devices
- Uses of Various Devices
- Evolution
- Types
- Imaging Systems
- In Vitro Diagnostics
- Cardiovascular Disease Procedures
- Orthopedic and Spinal Procedures
- Innovations in Medical Devices
- Stakeholders Involved in the Innovation Process
- The Medical Device Industry
- Patents and Patent Applications
- The Cost of Medical Device Innovation
- Current Trends in the Medical Device Industry
- Notable Trends
- Importance of Innovation
- Challenges Facing the Sector
- Public Health Systems
- Balancing Patient Needs and Financial Sustainability
- Competitiveness and Innovation
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Strategies
- Distribution Network
- Trends
- New Products and Technologies
- New Materials
- Refurbished and Replacement Market
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recommendations
Chapter 3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Market
- Key Factors Underlying the Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Industry
- Decline/Delay in Elective Procedures
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Strong Impact on China
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Device Product Segments
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 4 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices
- Regulatory Background
- Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices, by Region/Country
- U.S.
- European Union (EU)
- Japan
Chapter 5 Medical Device Industry Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Strategies of Major Medical Device Manufacturers
- Distribution Networks
- Trends
- New Products and Technologies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recommendations
- Key Developments of the Major Medical Device Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Chapter 6 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Abbott
- Alcon Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag
- Baxter
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Bruker
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Cardinal Health
- Carl Zeiss Ag
- Coloplast Group
- Convatec Group Plc
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Demant A/S
- Dentsply Sirona
- Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Essilorluxottica Sa
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- General Electric
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Institut Straumann Ag
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
- Intuitive Surgical
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Microport Scientific Corp.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Nipro
- Olympus Corp.
- Resmed Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare Ag
- Smith & Nephew
- Sonova
- Stryker Corp.
- Sysmex Corp.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Terumo Corp.
- Varian Medical Systems Inc.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nid1l7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900