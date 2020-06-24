



Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC MKTS: GWHP) announced today that an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its "Made in the USA" Antibody IgM/IgG in vitro diagnostic test kit for the independent detection of IgG and IgM antibodies in Serum/Plasma and Whole Blood of patients exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP) submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application Submission Number EUA200181 for a "Made In the USA" COVID-19 Diagnostic Test for the Detection of Antibodies of SARS-CoV-2 on April 6 as mentioned in the 8K filing dated April 10, 2020.



Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, “The Company’s goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. For international testing, which is not sold in the USA but has a Certificate of Exportability by the FDA Certificate No. 2260-11-2019, are tests like Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests.”



The rapid antibody test allows results to be available in 15 minutes or less. The easy to use assay develops three clear lines that confirm the assay validity and the qualitative detection and differentiation of IgM and IgG antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Upon issuance of an EUA, the Antibody IgM/IgG tests will be available for mass distribution to qualified groups.



Right now under the FDA guidelines, GWHP is authorized to sell this Covid-19 rapid test kit to high complexity labs or medical institutions that qualify under the FDA guidelines. The Covid-19 tests have reimbursement rights according to each state's guidelines.



Global WholeHealth Partners Corp's Made In the USA Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit are manufactured in sunny San Diego, California and are suitable for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood within 15 minutes.



About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.:

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines that detect between 1 1⁄2 hours and Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Serum Plasma that detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.



By so doing, GWHP has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. Our vision is to lead the industry in infectious disease diagnostics and provide molecular solutions that lessen the time to diagnose medical results and empower healthcare professionals. For more details: https://gwhpcorp.com



