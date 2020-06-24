



24 June 2020

Announcement no. 30/2020

Changes in Group Management

Executive Vice President of Private, Rasmus Lynge, leaves Alm. Brand.

“Rasmus Lynge has made great efforts in developing and transforming our company. We now need to take the next important steps to meet our ambitious goals, and this is the right time to obtain a fresh view on our activities. I would like to thank Rasmus Lynge for his contribution to Alm. Brand, and I wish him the best of luck in the future”, says CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen.

With effect from today, Mikael Hvolgaard, Director of Price, Product and Portfolio in Private, has been appointed as Head of Private and member of Group Management. Thus, he will be in charge of this business area until a new Executive Vice President is found.

The search process for the new head of Private has now been initiated.

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Chief Communication Officer

Claus Kappel Christensen

Mobile no. +45 2524 8993

