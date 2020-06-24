Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Protective Footwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial Protective Footwear market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Leather Footwear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.2% and reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.3% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$68.4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$65.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Leather Footwear segment will reach a market size of US$131.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Protective Footwear market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$595 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

COFRA Holding AG

ELTEN GmbH

Honeywell Safety Products

JAL Group France SAS

Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.

Rahman Industries Ltd.

Rock Fall (UK) Ltd.

Saima Corporation

Uvex Arbeitsschutz GmbH

VF Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Protective Footwear Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



