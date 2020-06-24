Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market & Technology to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report" analyzes the size, share, trends, technologies, opportunities for growth, competitive landscape, and forecast of the Global PPE market up to 2028. This study also includes details on restraints, improvements, business sector goals, shortcomings and advances. With a growing number of construction and manufacturing projects, the likelihood of workplace hazards is expected to increase significantly. Although tremendous progress has been made in improvement over the past few years, approximately 317 million non-fatal & 321000 fatal workplace accidents occur every year worldwide. This has prompted companies to raise awareness of health risks and adhere to workplace health and safety standards. This is expected over the forecast period to fuel demand for personal protective equipment.



The total Global Market for Personal Protective Equipment is estimated at around USD 58 Billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow to USD 87 Billion by 2028. The Global Personal Protective Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5%. The North American market is expected to account for around one-fourth of the market and is driven by increased safety awareness and regulations mandating the use of protective equipment in different industries.



Key report features:



The key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market are covered in detail in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Personal Protective Equipment Market have been covered in detail.

The top 15 countries have been analyzed in detail with respect to their current size of economy, sector wise scenario and government expenditure (2015-2018), preparedness on epidemics such as COVID-19

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factors, which are expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Personal Protective Equipment Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Market Overview of Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Types of Personal Protection Equipment

3.3 Personal Protective Equipment Industry



4 Current Market Trends of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

4.1 PPE in Healthcare: How to Prevent Exposure and Contamination

4.2 Types of PPE Used in Healthcare Settings

4.2.1 Gloves

4.2.2 Masks

4.2.3 Eye safety

4.2.4 Clothing

4.2.5 Respiratory Protection

4.3 COVID 19 - PPE Market trend

4.4 COVID 19 - PPE Supply Chain Disruption

4.5 COVID 19 - Surge in the PPE Cost



5 Market Technologies

5.1 Smart Safety Eyewear

5.2 Smart Helmet

5.3 Smart Gloves

5.4 Smart Cold wear

5.5 Advanced Material in PPE

5.6 Ergonomic in Personal Protective Equipment

5.7 Additional Technology



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Adoption of Stringent regulatory framework

6.1.2 Increasing awareness about importance of workplace safety

6.1.3 High growth in developing economies

6.1.4 Covid-19 - Positive Impact on PPE Market

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Increased Automation in end-use Industries

6.2.2 High price of specialized clothing

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Complexity in manufacturing process

6.3.2 Application of Ergonomics

6.3.3 Threat from duplicate PPE

6.4 PEST

6.5 Porter's Five Forces



7. Country Analysis



8 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast by Region to 2028

9 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast by Type to 2028

10 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast by End-Use Industry to 2028

11 Coronavirus Impact on Personal Protective Equipment Market

12 Scenario Analysis

14 Company Profiling

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

Avon Rubber

DuPont de Nemours

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

MSA Safety

W. W. Grainger



15 Strategic Conclusions

16 Appendices

