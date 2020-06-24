Rates in new prepaid plans decrease over time, so the longer you stay, the more you save. Plus, Unlimited plan starts at a lower price.



Customers save $5 after three months and another $5 after nine months

Unlimited plan starts at $65/mo; as low as $50/mo after nine months

Talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada now included in the Unlimited plan

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has announced yet another compelling reason to switch to - and stay with - the nation's best network: beginning today, Verizon Prepaid customers are eligible for new savings that lower monthly rates the longer they stay with Verizon. New and existing customers who sign up for these no-annual-contract plans can save as much as $15 per month with Auto Pay.

The new Verizon Prepaid plans now feature discounts that lower monthly costs $5 after three months, and $10 after nine months. Customers who sign up for Auto Pay will receive an additional $5 off, bringing the total discount to $15 per month1.

“Consumers have made it clear that value matters, but they’re not willing to compromise on quality. We’re empowering customers with no annual contract plans at great prices that meet the challenge head-on,” said Frank Boulben, Verizon SVP Marketing and Products for Verizon Consumer Group. “With Verizon Prepaid, the longer you stay, the more you save.”

The Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plan enables customers to do more with unlimited 4G LTE data on the #1 rated Best Network in the nation2, for as low as $50 per month after nine months. The plan now includes talk, text, and data to and from Mexico and Canada3. Unlimited customers can add-on Mobile Hotspot for $5 per month to extend connectivity to other devices4.

With our new loyalty savings, customers can choose our 5GB plan, with Mobile Hotspot included, for as low as $25 a month. The 15 GB plan, with Mobile Hotspot and calling to Mexico and Canada, is as low as $35 a month. These new plans offer a clear advantage for choosing Verizon Prepaid.

All plans include:

Unlimited Talk & Text within the US

Unlimited Text to more than 200 international destinations 5

$5/mo discount after the first month when you sign up for Auto Pay

Lower rates the longer you stay: $5 off after 3 months, $10 off after 9 months

Stay and save with Verizon

Here’s how much customers save when they stay with Verizon Prepaid:

View pricing grid

Customers can bring their own phone or purchase a new Verizon phone. Managing an account is easy with the My Verizon App, which allows customers to change plans, view usage, shop and more. For more details, visit verizon.com/prepaid .

1 Taxes & fees apply. $5/mo loyalty discount applies after 3 months of service; add'l $5/mo applies after 9 mos of service, for a total of $10/mo on plans $40 or higher. Discount applies as long as your line is not disconnected. Add’l $5 Auto Pay discount applies after 1st mo. DVD-quality streaming (up to 480p). In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Once high-speed data is used (including Mobile Hotspot on applicable plans), you will have 2G speeds. Functionality of some data applications such as streaming video or audio may be impacted.

2 Best Network claim based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports 2H 2019 of 4 mobile networks. Results may vary. Not an endorsement.

3 4G World Device required. International data reduced to 2G speeds after 0.5 GB/day. If more than 50% of your talk, text or data usage in a 60-day period is in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico or US Virgin Islands, use of services in those destinations may be removed or limited.

4 Mobile Hotspot and tethering available on the Unlimited Plan for $5/mo. Includes 10 GB of high-speed data, then speeds up to 600 Kbps the remainder of the month. Your data experience and functionality of some data applications such as streaming video or audio may be impacted

5 Not all international carriers support texts that originate from the US.

