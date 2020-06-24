Kaya Dorogi of Marlborough, MA, and graduate of the Bancroft School is first to receive $10,000 four-year renewable scholarship to study computer science at Columbia University



BEDFORD, Mass., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the recipient of the first Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM. Kaya Dorogi, graduate of the Bancroft School in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been awarded this honor based on her academic achievement and her interest and experiences in STEM.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image below:

Created to honor the late Mary Székely (pronounced: “See-kay”), one of Progress’ founders and lead software engineer for more than 30 years, the scholarship provides $10,000 annually to a woman based in Massachusetts who is pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer information systems, software engineering, IT and/or computer science. Mary led development efforts at Progress for its flagship technology platform, Progress® OpenEdge®, for more than 30 years. She was a trailblazer for women pursuing careers in STEM fields. In addition to developing the product that would continue to this day to drive Progress’ success, Mary had a love for math and science and was dedicated to expanding opportunities for anyone interested in the computer science field through mentorship and education.

Kaya was selected for the scholarship because she has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, a truly entrepreneurial spirit, and because she exemplifies the qualities Mary carried with her throughout her life. Like Mary, Kaya was the first employee at a technology startup while she was still in high school. Kaya captained the varsity alpine skiing, girls tennis and math teams. She served on Congressman Jim McGovern’s Youth Congressional Cabinet and on the State Leadership Board in Massachusetts for the Future Business Leaders of America and she participated in the Yale Young Global Scholars where she concentrated in social entrepreneurship and sustainable development. Kaya received academic honors at her high school as an inductee in the Cum Laude Society. She will be attending Columbia University in the fall where she will major in computer science in their School of Engineering.

“Kaya is an exceptional individual and we’re thrilled that she is the first recipient of the Mary Székely scholarship,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO Progress. “Kaya is intelligent and driven with the spirit of an entrepreneur. She embodies everything that Mary stood for. We congratulate Kaya on her achievements and are proud to now be a small part of her story.”

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.