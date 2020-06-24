WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2020.



The SDCE 100 is an annual list that spotlights successful and innovative projects delivering bottom-line value to enterprises of all sizes across the range of supply chain functions. These projects serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations, and show how supply chain solutions providers help their customers achieve supply chain excellence. SDCE 100 recipients were evaluated based on the scope of a client’s project, creative application of technologies, solutions and services used, and extent of the business results and impact.

“Our clients have a wide array of needs, and it is important that we listen with empathy, gain an intimate understanding of their business objectives, and ultimately create customized cost-effective solutions. We set out with a goal of developing long-term partnerships earned through the creative design and execution of integrated solutions,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at Pyle.

Starting in August 2018, Pyle partnered with North America’s leading supplier of MRO products to perform unattended deliveries of their extensive line of products to the company’s Northeast Regional Branches. This was accomplished by implementing an integrated solution involving several of Pyle’s diverse transportation and distribution capabilities, including use of available backhaul capacity. As a result, we successfully eliminated delayed orders while reducing cost. In addition, the Pyle team established new reporting parameters to improve communication, offered a consolidated billing process, and shared resources to help prevent and offset potential equipment failures, and provide for business surge coverage.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit www.aduiepyle.com . For the full SDCE 100 list, visit www.SDCExec.com .

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 96 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 11 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 2.7 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Logistics Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for A. Duie Pyle

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102 x233