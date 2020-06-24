Report Uncovers How Human Resources (HR) Technology can help HR and Business Leaders in Four Key Areas: People, Data, Support and Growth



A 2018 study by Capterra found that 91% of business leaders with $100 million in annual revenue or less said HR technology was critical or beneficial to their business, yet only 57% were currently using it. At many SMBs, HR is taken care of by just one person or a very small team. The HR team might not have a legal department to help with compliance or an IT department to support the implementation of a new system. The right tools can help HR grow into a true strategic partner and help employee relations become more transparent. When a crisis hits, HR technology gives leaders the data, tools, and support they need to make decisions quickly.

This report explores the benefits of HR technology for businesses in four key areas:

Enhancing the employee experience through improved access to important information.

Transforming your business through real-time data to support decision making.

Providing critical, timely support for essential business functions, as well as compliance and unforeseen events, such as the COVID-19 crisis.

Facilitating growth of your business, leaders, and employees.

The report concludes considerations for evaluating HR technology solutions and three case studies from Dayrise Residential, Kendall Electric, and Lighthouse Youth and Family Services – all Paycor customers -- on how the power of HR technology has helped them pay, hire, manage, and train their employees while giving them oversight into costs, productivity, and performance.

“The HCM industry is at a crossroads. To adapt to changing conditions, business leaders are depending on HCM technology more than ever,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Paycor’s Chief Product Officer. “We are excited to partner with industry experts like Josh Bersin who help us push our thinking, innovate and see around corners.”

“When combined with the support of an expert partner, the right HR technology can transform a business,” said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst. “Technology can transform HR into a true strategic partner and improve employee relations by making critical information more transparent and accessible. And when a crisis hits, HR technology gives leaders the data, tools, and support they need to make decisions quickly.”

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Josh Bersin is a global industry analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy , the world's first professional development academy for HR and talent professionals. Bersin speaks and writes about all facets of HR, workforce and economic trends, and the HR technology market. He also advises a variety of HR and learning companies to help them align their products and services toward the needs of corporate buyers. For more information and a wealth of articles, visit www.joshbersin.com .

