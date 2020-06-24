UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced it has launched Applied Epic® for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange. Built on the Salesforce Platform and designed for a widely-used agency and brokerage management system, the application enables stronger sales forecasting and pipeline management to drive renewals and book of business growth while keeping data synced in Applied Epic for complete staff visibility.

Applied Epic for Salesforce integrates Salesforce with Applied Epic, allowing producers and servicing staff to work together via the automated bi-directional transfer of data, documents and activity notifications between the systems. Front office functionality includes CRM, lead/pipeline management, customer marketing and renewal opportunities. Built 100% natively on the Salesforce platform, the application works across several Salesforce clouds, with enhanced capabilities specifically for Financial Services Cloud (FSC) for Insurance.

Core capabilities include:

Bi-directional Integration: Sync account, contact, policies, activities and opportunity data between Applied Epic and Salesforce.

Purpose-built Data Model: Map organizational structure by agency, branch, department, and profit center, and aligns employee roles and security rights established in Applied Epic into Salesforce.

Activity Management: Initiate, sync, and access activities in either system plus manage activities at the work type and employee level.

Applied Epic Attachments: Preview, download, manage, and upload documents at the account and policy level in Applied Epic for Salesforce from the management system so producers and CSRs are working off of the latest policy quotes, certificates, and claims documents.

Reports & Dashboards: Gain insight into how your sales and servicing teams are performing through detailed producer and manager dashboards. Customize business reporting while having immediate access to 50+ out-of-the-box insurance reports to quickly review the health of your book of business, upcoming renewals, and producer performance.

Opportunity and Renewal Management: Identify and automate the creation of cross-sell and renewal opportunities in Salesforce. Create a personalized sales journey for every customer across sales, service and marketing at each stage of the opportunities and renewal lifecycle.

Insurance Lead Conversion: Push a converted lead from Applied Epic for Salesforce into Applied Epic to establish account and contact details plus create an opportunity.

“When building Applied Epic for Salesforce, we recognized a market need for technology that empowered every role within an agency or brokerage to more proactively manage shifting market conditions and consumer demands,” said Michael Howe, executive vice president of product management, Applied Systems. “We’re very excited about how Applied Epic for Salesforce will enable agencies and brokerages to align sales, marketing, and services with a single view of the book of business to more quickly react to new market opportunities.”

“Applied Epic for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, bringing the power of Salesforce to the independent insurance agency channel with an industry leader," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success and we've already seen a strong contingent of early adopters on Applied Epic for Salesforce."

Applied Epic for Salesforce is currently available on the AppExchange at

https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0yReUAJ.

