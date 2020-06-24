CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that financial advisor Corinne Koehler CFP® has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. She reported having served approximately $120 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. She joins from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.



The youngest of nine children, Koehler was raised on a dairy farm and early on she set her sights on a career in wealth management. She joined the industry in 1982 and in 2008 launched her independent practice, Koehler Wealth Management. With support from office manager Bonnie Zupancic, they serve families and individuals in the Pueblo, Colo. community, along with clients across the region and in many other states. “I love working with people to help them navigate the steps toward building a more secure financial future. We really focus on financial education and helping our clients understand the complex industry,” Koehler said.

As current president of the Pueblo Conservancy District and a founding board member of Historic Pueblo, Inc., Koehler is heavily invested in her community. “Since I make my living in Pueblo, it’s important for me to be involved and give back in hopes of making it a better place for generations to come,” Koehler said. She has also served on the Pueblo City Council, the Pueblo Zoo board, Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, Junior League of Pueblo, among other organizations.

Seeking more autonomy, Koehler chose to move her business to LPL Financial. “I believe LPL provides the innovative technology, products and services that enable me to deliver advice that is the best fit my clients,” Koehler said. She added that LPL’s size and a scale are an advantage as well, with ongoing investments in relevant resources to help her run her practice, and LPL’s fee structure will allow her to pass along savings to her clients.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Corinne to LPL, and we are proud to support her independent practice. She is a tremendous example of how the independent model gives women entrepreneurs and advisors the opportunity to build a successful business on equal terms, with no glass ceiling, no pay gaps and the flexibility to do it her way. We are inspired by her success, created through her commitment to earning the trust and hearts of her clients and her community. We appreciate that she values our size and scale. It gives us the ability to invest in her and her business and help her create value with her clients. But no matter our size, we never lose focus on the individuals we support. We are excited to be Corinne’s partner and look forward to supporting the contributions she will continue to make personally and professionally.”

