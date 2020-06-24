TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Spring is pleased to announce Jaime McKenna, Managing Director and Group Head, Real Estate at Fengate Asset Management, has joined the firm’s Advisory Board. Jaime leads and is responsible for Fengate’s real estate business and is a member of its Executive team.



“We are both honoured and delighted to welcome Jaime to our Advisory Board, comprised of some of North America’s most extraordinary and accomplished professionals,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO Marlin Spring. “I am certain that Jaime’s extensive real estate and finance experience will be extremely beneficial to both our existing operations as well as our continued, strategic growth.”

Prior to joining Fengate, Jaime was Chief Investment Officer of Minto Apartment REIT and part of the executive team that led the initial public offering in April 2019. As part of the Minto executive team, Jaime led more than $1 billion of investment transactions as well as an ERP implementation, organizational realignment and change management across the company. She served as a member of multiple investment committees overseeing Minto’s private institutional investments.

Jaime joins a group of accomplished business leaders on the Marlin Spring Advisory Board including Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist of CIBC World Markets, Phillip Reichmann, Founding Partner of ReichmannHauer Capital Partners Inc. and Lawrence Zucker, President and CEO of Osmington Inc.

ABOUT MARLIN SPRING

Marlin Spring is a Toronto-based real estate investment firm which strategically acquires, develops, constructs and repositions residential assets throughout North America. Since 2013, Marlin Spring has seen substantial growth having acquired over 30 residential projects, consisting of 8,800 residential units which are currently in various stages of development, construction repositioning and completion across Canada and the United States. With a portfolio of over 8 million square feet of residential GFA and an estimated completion value of over $4.3 billion, Marlin Spring has been one of the more active investors in both development and the multifamily residential sector. Marlin Spring has over 100 real estate professionals involved in all aspects of the acquisition, development, construction and asset management of its portfolio.



