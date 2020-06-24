MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Butler Consultants to develop an updated strategy and 5 year plan designed to deliver sustainable profitability and position the company for exponential growth.



MasterBeat’s comprehensive business plan will include extensive market research analysis, forecasted operations, detailed financial projections and custom investor packets. It will outline strategic priorities to drive long-term growth and value creation. Strategies to streamline the implementation of our custom integrated businesses and improve growth and operational efficiency, that will enable us to create more value for our customers and shareholders.



In addition to the ongoing financial audit and upcoming registration of MasterBeat’s securities, this custom business plan positions the company to raise significant traditional capital to execute our hard asset acquisition business model. Developed specifically to help with obtaining bank loans, raising funds via investment banking firms and accredited Investors.



MasterBeat’s CEO, Josh Tannariello, stated, “We are pleased to be working with Butler Consultants updating our business plan and have our strategies and projections written down to present to potential Investors, as well as acquisition and joint venture prospects. Having an updated professionally developed business plan along with audited financials will allow the company to attract additional investors and lend us more credibility in our Industry and in the investment community.”

About Butler Consultants

Butler Consultants build precise, well-researched, and expertly forecasted business plans. Their Business Plan Consultants build Bank, SBA, Investor, and Grant plans with a level of detail and insight that has gained them a top reputation in the industry. Whether you are looking for a bank loan, investment, or Visa approval, Butler consultants will custom write a plan specifically to your needs.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

