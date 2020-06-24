Austin, Texas, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas, June 24, 2020 – Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has opened registration for the virtual “ThinkBIG: Manage Risk. Drive Growth.” conference, set for September 22-23, 2020. Like many conferences and events scheduled for 2020, the annual ThinkBIG conference has shifted from an in-person event to a virtual one to adapt to the changing environment caused by COVID-19.

The ThinkBIG conference (formerly the Sageworks Summit and MST National CECL Conference) has been educating lenders and risk professionals for nearly two decades. Even in this year’s virtual format, the conference will bring together industry thought leaders and experts, financial institution peers, CPAs, auditors, and regulators for two half-days of compelling educational content and networking.

Attendees will hear the most current, accurate, and insightful information on lending, credit risk, portfolio risk, CECL, and asset/liability management (ALM) from leading industry authorities and thought leaders. The conference sessions will focus on information critical to community financial institutions’ lending strategies, including finding new areas for growth while managing credit risk, funding costs, and changes in the allowance – all while adapting to the current economic environment. Experts will offer insights regarding the current state of the industry and expectations going forward to ensure profitability and mitigate risk. Session topics include:

Stress testing in volatile times

How community financial institutions should be preparing for CECL

Strategies for pricing loans and deposits

SBA 7(a) lending after the Paycheck Protection Program

Expanding market share during a pandemic

Networking has been an important component of traditional ThinkBIG conferences, and attendees can expect similar opportunities, even in the virtual format. Attendees can participate in interactive Q&A sessions, attend a virtual happy hour, and join breakout sessions to discuss current banking challenges and learn from peer institutions.

“We are proud to bring together deep expertise and networking opportunities for community financial institutions, especially during these extraordinary times,” said Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo. “Now, more than ever before, it is important that we come together to share strategies and best practices consistent with our mission to help these institutions thrive despite the challenges and headwinds of the current economic climate.”

The ThinkBIG conference is open to both Abrigo clients and prospects and will be of particular interest to CFOs, Controllers, VPs of Finance, Credit Analysts, CLOs, CCOs, CROs, Credit Administrators, and Loan Administrators at U.S. community financial institutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 8 CPE credit hours.

Registration is open through August 31, 2020. For more information on registration, event presentations, and speakers for the virtual ThinkBIG conference, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig-manage-risk-drive-growth-virtual-event. For additional questions, please reach out to events@abrigo.com.

