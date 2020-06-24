Vancouver/ Traditional Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian green construction technology company, Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) today announced new appointments to both its Board of Directors and Advisory Board.





Nexii welcomes Michael S. Burke, Chairman and CEO of AECOM, and business executives Ram Charan and Dennis Carey, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Ronald Sugar, Chairman of Uber and Board Director at Apple, is joining Nexii’s Advisory Board.





Stephen Sidwell, CEO of Nexii, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michael S. Burke, Dr. Ronald Sugar, Ram Charan, and Dennis Carey to the Nexii team. From Michael’s experience as Chairman and CEO of one of the world’s largest infrastructure firms to Ron’s insight as a key leader at Uber and Apple, their collective business experience in leading and advising some of the world’s most innovative companies will be invaluable as we work to scale Nexii across North America.





“The new appointments to our Boards are a testament to Nexii’s potential: we remain committed to championing a more sustainable and cost-efficient approach to construction.”





Founded in 2018, Nexii is continuing to attract world-leading business leaders, advisors, and experienced construction professionals to its team. In January 2020, Nexii also announced Gregor Robertson – former Mayor of Vancouver, B.C. – had joined the business as its Executive Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships.





Headquartered in Vancouver, Nexii is committed to accelerating the supply of sustainable and cost-efficient buildings. The company’s proprietary material, Nexiite, can be used as a sustainable alternative to concrete for certain building applications, resulting in significantly reduced carbon emissions. Nexii’s high-performance products are suitable for a wide range of building types and designs, as well as for the growing retrofit market.





Nexii Board Members:





Michael S. Burke, Chairman and CEO of AECOM, said: “As the impacts of the climate crisis and urbanization mount, it’s essential that we invest in more efficient and environmentally responsible ways of working, and that we put our weight behind the new technologies and companies that can create a genuine impact. Nexii is a company that can transform the construction industry. I’m looking forward to shaping the strategic direction of Nexii, and will be pushing the business to dramatically scale and become a global leader in green construction.” [link to bio]





Dennis Carey, Vice Chairman of Korn Ferry, said: “Business growth is contingent on the talent and drive of its people. Nexii’s unique innovations give the company an edge, and I will be focused on assembling a world-class team of industry experts – as well as on building global industry partnerships – to ensure Nexii is armed with the tools it needs to become a global powerhouse.” [link to bio]





Ram Charan, global business and leadership consultant, said: “As the business landscape becomes more competitive, company success will hinge on its ability to execute smartly, efficiently and dynamically. Nexii already has breakthrough building solutions, and the focus now needs to be on strategic execution to ensure the business is leveraging its product advantage and positioning itself for rapid growth. I will also be helping Nexii adopt a fully digitized approach, as we work to emulate the success of the world’s biggest companies.” [link to bio]





Nexii Advisory Board Member:





Dr. Ronald Sugar, Chairman of Uber, said: “Today’s most successful companies champion innovation, continually pushing boundaries and looking for ever smarter ways to work and do business. That is what Nexii is all about. I’m looking forward to lending my experience to the Nexii senior leadership team as they scale this exciting business internationally.” [link to bio]







About Nexii:



Through its innovative building solutions, Nexii’s mission is to create sustainable, durable, cost-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings. Nexii engages in ongoing third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of its products across a range of test categories, including strength, durability, and structural integrity. Nexii is well-suited for most building options, including industrial/commercial/institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential, single-family homes, as well as for the growing retrofit market.

As a company concerned with environmental and social impacts, Nexii is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet by manufacturing and retrofitting truly sustainable buildings.

