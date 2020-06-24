LOS GATOS, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmonie Park Development , a premier real estate development company in Silicon Valley, announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with Pacific Construction Managers (PCM). The partnership will allow Harmonie Park to diversify its offerings and expand its customer base to create a more nimble, flexible model.



Together, the companies will offer a one-stop solution, collaboratively handling every aspect of the development process, including the design and construction for homes, retail stores and commercial buildings.

PCM was founded and is led by Greg Schank, who has 20 years of design and construction experience with a broad range of responsibilities in upscale residential and commercial environments. Greg has worked with industry leaders such as Amazon, Safeway and Veritas Investments, and boutique businesses such as Hotel Cerro and Silver Oak winery. PCM offers an extensive array of services to build commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects with a customized and creative approach.

“We are thrilled to partner with Greg and expand our scope by leveraging PCMS’s complementary expertise,” said Wendi Baker, Harmonie Park principal and chief operating officer. “One of the upsides of COVID-19 has been a re-imagining of companies through re-invention and innovative solutions. This partnership will help us realize new market opportunities as the real estate development business rebounds.”

While Harmonie Park continues to drive transformative large real estate projects, from permitting to overseeing the construction, through this new relationship with PCM, they will be able to take a hands-on role in the construction process, and will also be able to add smaller jobs, like office tenant improvements, food and beverage, and residential construction, to their portfolio.

“Since we already had an extensive relationship with Harmonie Park and deep construction expertise in Silicon Valley, this was a logical and natural next step to further solidify our partnership,” said Schank. “As the economy begins to recover, we look forward to the new opportunities that will be available.”

About Harmonie Park Development Company

Based in California, Harmonie Park Development is a leading real estate development company, with over 10 million square feet under development management in Silicon Valley. The company is focused on creating thriving mixed-use communities in high-barrier-to-entry, emerging secondary and urban markets. Harmonie Park has expertise in every aspect of the development process, from acquisition and partnership structuring to entitlements, design and construction coordination and leasing strategies. For more information, visit harmoniepark.com, or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Pacific Construction Managers

Pacific Construction Managers is located in the heart of Silicon Valley and was founded over a decade ago by seasoned, award-winning construction executive Greg Schank. With a broad background in many types of construction, PCM offers a multitude of contracting and consulting services for commercial, residential and mixed-use projects. To learn more, visit pacificconstructionmanagers.com

