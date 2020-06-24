BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today announced the appointment of Kent Cheng to the role of Global Controller. Cheng will be responsible for leading and developing the organization’s global accounting, finance practices and procedures. He also will ensure the preparation and analysis of all financial reports comply with all applicable regulations. These vital financial functions will allow eXp to continue its rapid growth trajectory and more quickly expand its international footprint.



Cheng has decades of finance expertise in global finance, accounting and information technology functions in large, complex and geographically dispersed multi-billion-dollar international businesses.

“Kent brings the right mix of global finance experience and leadership we need to grow eXp’s operations into a truly international company,” said Jeff Whiteside, eXp World Holdings CFO. “His experience building high-performance, global teams and leading finance system implementations will be invaluable as eXp continues to grow in North America and further expands into international markets.”

Most recently, Cheng was corporate controller of Ocean Spray Cranberries where he led all accounting and finance activities for the global company. Prior to that, he was the global finance director for Titanium Technologies at The Chemours Company, a leading, international chemical company. Cheng started his finance career at General Electric, and held various senior finance leadership roles at AkzoNobel, and Rohm and Hass. Also, he brings international experience having lived and worked in Asia and Europe.

Cheng holds a masters in accounting from Utah State University and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

