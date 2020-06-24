Fast-growing physical gold ETF reaches threshold in under 3 years



NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSE Arca: BAR) , one of the lowest-cost, physically-backed gold ETFs on the market, has surged past $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) as investors flock to safe-haven assets amid continued market uncertainty. BAR launched in August 2017 and charges a sponsor fee of just 17.49 basis points.

Since inception, BAR has experienced robust growth — nearly doubling in size in the last 12 months on the back of geopolitical tensions, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent global economic stimulus measures.

“Not only has gold gained $250/oz. in 2020, but the asset rallied $1,475/oz. thus far into the 21st century,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “Especially now, investors are increasingly attracted to gold’s ability to hedge against inflation, diversify their portfolio and deliver potentially positive returns during stock market downturns. We are pleased to offer investors a low-cost, efficient and secure solution to physical gold exposure through BAR.”

BAR is the flagship fund of GraniteShares’ diverse lineup of disruptive ETFs. The firm also offers the GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF ( COMB ), the GraniteShares Platinum Trust ( PLTM ), the GraniteShares HIPS U.S. High Income ETF ( HIPS ) and the GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF ( XOUT ). GraniteShares surpassed $1 billion in total firm AUM last month and continues on a sharp growth trajectory in the current market environment.

About GraniteShares

Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is an independent and fully funded exchange-traded fund (ETF) company that seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares' focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

