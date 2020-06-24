New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Market, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916442/?utm_source=GNW





A key value proposition of signage networks is that they can be deployed by owners to serve multiple business models, such as pure-play advertising, merchandising and branding, entertainment, and/or information dissemination. ROI is measured in terms of both ad revenue and the impact on the customer experience. The global digital signage systems market is expected to grow from $14.09 billion in 2019 to $24.20 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Advertisers and network owners are attracted by the greater targetability, branding opportunities, and interactivity offered by digital signage screens. Samsung is the market leader and accounted for one-third of all display shipments in 2019.This research service follows 2019 as the base year, and forecasts run up to 2025. Geographic scope:North America and Latin America (NALA)Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916442/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001