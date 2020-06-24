TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), comments on CFRA, one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research, who today announced the release of a new data product focused on Canadian-listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that provides CFRA clients with the same level of detail the firm has long made available covering the U.S. ETF landscape.



“CFRA’s ETF data is used on our platform to screen ETFs, generate machine-created narratives, and as a data feed for our robo-advisor,” explains Prakash Hariharan, President & CEO of AnalytixInsight. “Our technical teams have worked together for several months to improve data quality on North American ETFs and to develop future product offerings. We are pleased to support CFRA’s launch of its Canadian ETF data set.”

AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform, CapitalCube, is capable of over 100 billion daily computations and utilizes CFRA’s ETF data in the development of its robo-advisor, which is being prepared for commercial deployment.

CFRA reports that for the first time, their users will be able to get in-depth looks at Canadian ETF constituent holdings, granular classifications and key reference fields, which include issuer, expense ratio, strategy, and underlying index, as well as historical returns for each fund since inception. In the investment research space, wealth managers, financial advisors, and investment management firms will be able to scan the universe of Canadian ETFs to find specific asset classes, strategies, and types of exposures while simultaneously comparing specific ETFs based on cost, investment objectives, and holdings. It will also be possible to analyze the underlying constituents across ETFs to better understand sector, factor, and other risk exposures. This new data offering can be easily integrated into existing ETF screeners, portfolio analytics tools and other applications, allowing CFRA clients to build and share more robust offerings with their own clients.

“The Canadian ETF marketplace is one of the largest in the world, with well over $150 billion in assets and more than 30 fund sponsors that have products listed on Canadian exchanges,” said Aniket Ullal, Head of ETF Data & Analytics for CFRA. “Until now, there has not been a data solution that captures the nuances of the different ETF share classes specific to the Canadian marketplace. We’ve sought to fill that void, while also leveraging our proprietary fund data framework created specifically for ETFs, so these fast-growing new funds aren’t forced into out-of-date categories and classifications.”

“We’re very excited to add this Canada-focused ETF data offering to our U.S. capabilities, and look forward to announcing similar data and analytics offerings focused on the world’s other major ETF marketplaces,” added Ullal, who prior to joining CFRA was the founder of First Bridge Data, LLC, which was acquired by CFRA in 2019.

ABOUT CFRA

CFRA is one of the world’s largest providers of independent investment research, analytics and data. Through a differentiated methodology blending forensic accounting and fundamental equity research, CFRA empowers sophisticated investment professionals, advisors and risk managers with actionable analysis and proven results. CFRA’s global research team of 75 analysts critically evaluates industries, funds and companies of interest to help over 2,000 clients, including the world’s leading institutional investors, wealth advisors, corporations, academics and governments, to make sound investment and business decisions. Founded in 1994, CFRA is privately held with offices in or near New York, London, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Charlottesville, and Washington, D.C. In October 2016, CFRA acquired and has since fully integrated the Equity and Fund Research business from S&P Global. www.cfraresearch.com.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. For more information, visit AnalytixInsight.com.

