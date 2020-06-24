WINDERMERE, FL, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTCQB:ICCT) announces the Montana Dental Association’s endorsement of iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle and iCoreRx. These four cloud-based services from iCoreConnect provide a level of security, efficiency, analytics and compliance designed to increase productivity and profitability for dentists.



The products endorsed are all fully HIPAA compliant, often exceeding the federal laws for compliance.

- iCoreExchange: Email Anything to Anyone Anywhere without attachment size restrictions

- iCoreDental: Cloud-based Practice Management System Designed by 1,000 dentists

- iCoreHuddle: The Power to Instantly Reveal Revenue Potential for Each Client

- iCoreRx: Empowered ePrescribing. Save Time. Protect Patients

The Montana Dental Association (MDA) represents more than 650 Montana dentists. MDA is a constituent of the American Dental Association and is affiliated with ten local district dental societies across Montana. “The MDA is proactive in making sure its member dentists have access to the highest quality services,” shares MDA President Dr. Jason Tanguay. He continues, “As dentists continue to navigate business in the face of COVID, MDA leadership remains committed to providing the best resources to move them forward.”

iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott applauds Montana’s leadership for its long term vision, “MDA sees the critical big picture of bringing cloud-based services to Montana dentists. The ability to have complementary software, that can all be easily accessed from any device and from anywhere, gives you efficiency and productivity gains while saving money.”

iCoreConnect offers 13 enterprise services and all are built from customer demand. That responsiveness impressed Dr. Tanguay. “Our members can be confident that iCoreConnect listens to their feedback, answers their questions and provides unlimited customer support.”

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers – 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

- Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

- Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

- Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Montana Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

- New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- Oklahoma Dental Association (iCoreRx)

- North Carolina Dental Society (iCoreRx, iCoreExchange)

- South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

- StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle, iCoreFlex, iCoreRx)

- Texas Dental Association Perks Program (TDA Perks) (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreRx)

- Virginia Dental Association/VDA Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreRx)

- Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB:ICCT) is a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing productivity and profitability in high-compliance industries. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy is built on a high level of customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond exactly to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a suite of more than a dozen SaaS enterprise services and more than 30 contracts with state or regional healthcare associations. iCoreConnect is a member of the prestigious StartUp Health accelerator.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

SOURCE iCoreConnect, Inc.

PUB NO. 2000.035.062420

Cile Spelce

cspelce@icoreconnect.com