MONTRÉAL, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2020, each of the 9 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 20, 2020 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.

Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee		Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Honorable John R. Baird119,475,79999.65425,0580.35
Françoise Bertrand119,462,30999.63438,5480.37
John Burzynski98,081,69881.8021,819,15918.20
Christopher C. Curfman119,541,05999.70359,7980.30
Joanne Ferstman118,540,38798.871,360,4701.13
W. Murray John119,546,60299.70354,2550.30
Pierre Labbé119,320,10099.52580,7570.48
Charles E. Page119,593,07099.74307,7870.26
Sean Roosen116,192,47996.913,708,3783.09

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:

RESOLUTION No2Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percentage (%)
WITHHELD
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor132,037,46099.38825,9050.62

Approval of the Unallocated Options and Amendments to the Stock Option Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No3Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options and amendments to the Stock Option Plan116,705,71097.343,195,1452.66

Approval of Amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No4Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Employee Share Purchase Plan119,095,05899.33805,7980.67

Approval of Amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No5Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the amendments to the Restricted Share Unit Plan116,069,85696.803,830,9993.20

Approval of the Continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No6Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Ordinary Resolution to approve the continuation of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan117,285,88897.822,614,9672.18

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes by ballot with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results are as follows:

RESOLUTION No7Votes cast
FOR		Percentage (%) of votes cast
FOR		Votes cast
AGAINST		Percentage (%)
AGAINST
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation115,920,89696.683,979,8283.32

