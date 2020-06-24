LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CoinGenius , an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders, will bring together on June 25-26 the brightest minds in crypto and blockchain for its second virtual conference, “The Road To Mass Adoption.” Attendees from around the world will hear from executives, lawyers, miners, traders, and thought leaders on the future of the industry in a swiftly evolving world.

The Collective Intelligence Summit Series, which is a quarterly virtual conference, is quickly becoming one of the most important events in the crypto industry. With 60 speakers across blockchain, capital markets, FinTech, and AI, the inaugural event, Fear, Greed & The Evolution of Money, attracted nearly 1,000 registered attendees. Since that event, much has changed, and “The Road To Mass Adoption” will cover it all.

To register for a free ticket or VIP ticket, visit https://media.coingenius.ai/collective-intelligence/

Day 1 will feature 12 great panel discussions with the Industry’s Brightest Minds, a Live Pitch Competition, and a VIP Networking Party. Day 2 will feature a VIP Networking Breakfast, Breakout Sessions, and a Binance Charity Poker Tournament.

“CoinGenius leverages a premier blockchain network to plan for the future of crypto and blockchain,” said Jeremy Born, CEO of CoinGenius. “The last CoinGenius conference featured in-depth discussion on not only bitcoin and crypto, but also, capital markets and more. We discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 on the economy and crypto, and this time around I expect discussion about civil unrest, Bitcoin, and what to expect throughout the rest of 2020.”

Featured speakers include:

“These virtual conferences empower the community with high quality content, analytics, and education,” added Born. “Our team has recruited a team of superstars that will provide the community with a roadmap for the future with actionable intelligence so that they may be prepared for what’s next in blockchain and capital markets.”

About CoinGenius

CoinGenius is an advanced intelligence and analytics platform specifically intended for cryptocurrency traders. The company’s sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms empower crypto traders with the most vital information needed to make sound investment decisions in real-time.

For more information, visit https://www.coingenius.ai/

