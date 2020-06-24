Washington, D.C., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce it will continue its nearly 40-year relationship with the City of Corpus Christi. The corporation recently renewed its agreement, which will provide recordkeeping and investment services for the City’s 457(b) and 457 part-time, temporary, and seasonal (PTS) deferred-compensation plans. Currently, the City of Corpus Christi has more than 2,100 participants, with assets totaling $115 million in its 457 plans.

“The City of Corpus Christi is excited by the opportunity to extend our partnership with ICMA-RC. This relationship has been beneficial to our City employees with competitive fees and a broad selection of investment opportunities,” said Assistant City Manager, Steven Viera. “The personalized customer service has been top-notch and we look forward to many more years of working together to help our employees build their retirement security.”

ICMA-RC offers an “open architecture” investment platform that administers mutual funds, collective investment trusts (CITs), and other investment options permitted under the plan. This platform helps keep expenses low for the City’s employees, while also allowing ICMA-RC to provide a best-in-class experience to each participant.

“We are incredibly thankful that the City of Corpus Christi has chosen ICMA-RC. For nearly four decades, we have proudly served the City and its amazing public servants by helping their employees with retirement education, advice and guidance,” said ICMA-RC’s Senior Vice President, Orlando Cruz. “We look forward to continuing to deliver service excellence to all City employees and their families as they save towards achieving their retirement goals."

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $53 billion in assets under management and administration (as of March 31, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Aprile Pritchet ICMA-RC 202-962-8067 apritchet@icmarc.org