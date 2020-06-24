24 June 2020
Announcement no. 31/2020
Alm. Brand A/S – Financial calendar 2020
As the Annual General Meeting has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation (Covid-19), an updated financial calendar for the remainder of 2020 is hereby announced:
20 August 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2020
28 August 2020 Annual General Meeting
4 November 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2020
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 51 43 80 02
ALM Brand A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
