24 June 2020

Announcement no. 31/2020

Alm. Brand A/S – Financial calendar 2020

As the Annual General Meeting has been postponed due to the coronavirus situation (Covid-19), an updated financial calendar for the remainder of 2020 is hereby announced:

20 August 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2020

28 August 2020 Annual General Meeting

4 November 2020 Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2020

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 51 43 80 02

Attachment