BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Thursday, June 18, a mind-blowing 47.5MM have filed jobless claims in the U.S. since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. For these Americans, that can mean losing health insurance, reliable income and the means to pay for everyday expenses. As doctors and hospitals open for elective procedures, MDsave is making sure that these workers and their families aren’t left without medical care.

To expand options for accessible care, MDsave has partnered with hospitals across the country to ​enable transparent, affordable healthcare. Patients paying out of pocket, like those who’ve lost their insurance due to COVID-19 or who have high-deductible plans, need one upfront price they can understand and budget for, without the fear of getting a surprise bill a month later. Hospitals nationwide are reaching out to these patients through MDsave, which allows patients to research prices and purchase a prepaid voucher with a click, just like booking a flight online.

MDsave partners can offer reduced, bundled healthcare prices because the MDsave program lowers the amount of administration needed for coding and billing. Prices listed on MDsave bundle together the most commonly included fees, so patients pay one easy-to-understand price.

“By helping our hospital partners get paid without the traditional hassle of insurance claims or collections, we’re able to pre-negotiate savings that we pass on to patients,” explains Paul Ketchel, MDsave CEO and co-founder.

Now that non-essential procedures can resume, it’s important to recognize the toll this has taken on the physical and financial health of both patients and hospitals. MDsave is working with hospital partners to enable a return to normalcy and bring accessible care back to the community.

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing, and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. Launched in June 2012, the company offers a wealth of information on its website about common illnesses and procedures. For more information, visit ​http://www.mdsave.com​.

