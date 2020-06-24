SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectro Cloud, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company, today announced that its first product—Spectro Cloud—is now generally available. Spectro Cloud provides scalable, policy-based management of Kubernetes for enterprises that need flexibility and consistent management of their infrastructure, whether it is in public cloud, private cloud, bare metal or in any combination. The product has been in private beta select enterprises in the Global 2000 since January.



Earlier today Spectro Cloud was awarded a Top 3 ranking by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in the Hybrid Cloud Management – Managed Hybrid Kubernetes category of the “EMA Top 3 Enterprise Decision Guide 2020”: http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/06/24/2052806/0/en/Spectro-Cloud-Named-a-Top-Managed-Hybrid-Cloud-Kubernetes-Solution-by-Enterprise-Management-Associates.html

“Spectro Cloud stands out in the marketplace by unifying and simplifying Kubernetes management and operations across public clouds, hypervisors and bare metal infrastructure,” said Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director at EMA. “Our research shows that even organizations with strong cloud-native skills still struggle with basic Kubernetes-related operations tasks on continuously changing and evolving datacenter and cloud infrastructure. Spectro Cloud aims to take all of these headaches away.”

Spectro Cloud helps enterprises customize a Kubernetes infrastructure stack for specific business needs by using a declarative model to define cluster profiles. Spectro Cloud uses these cluster profiles to automate deployment and maintenance of clusters across the enterprise. Canary deployments, patterns for rolling out releases to a subset of users or servers, ensure Kubernetes upgrades don’t break dependencies on other ecosystem components while keeping everything consistent with enterprise-wide standards.

“Enterprises have told us that they adopted Kubernetes to accelerate time to market but they find it too frustrating to configure and operate everything themselves,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud. “Yet when they turn to managed Kubernetes offerings or packaged distributions, they’re heavily restricted in what they can do and often lag the latest updates, sometimes by an alarming amount, which completely undermines the value of Kubernetes for their developers. They tell us that Spectro Cloud is the only platform that gives them the flexibility and consistent management they need.”

Instead of converting their entire business to a single cloud vendor’s preferred way of working, enterprises can experiment with new approaches at the pace that makes sense for them. Developers can work at the speed they need, while security and audit controls are embedded into the process, regardless of where clusters are deployed. Enterprises can make use of public cloud, private cloud, whatever suits their needs at the time, and change their mind as circumstances require.

With Spectro Cloud, the promise of Kubernetes can finally be realized.

