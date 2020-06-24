Auction date July 1, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2031-05-12 1062 SE0013935319 0.125% 4,000 2025-05-12

1058

﻿SE0005676608

2.50%

1,000



Settlement date July 3, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on July 1, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se