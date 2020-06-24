BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens and Copper Labs today announced that Copper Labs has joined the growing Siemens Connect Ecosystem, which today connects experts in this innovative network of business and solution developers.

“The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is at the forefront of promoting collaboration and sharing best practices, and we’re thrilled to join the incredible roster that Siemens has built,” said Dan Forman, CEO of Copper Labs. “Better management of energy usage requires better monitoring, and we look forward to helping Siemens better serve its customers through real-time visibility behind the meter to save money and reduce strains on the grid.”

Copper Labs provides information, automation and controls to help individuals manage energy use in their homes for comfort and cost savings. At the same time, deployment of the joint solution across smart communities helps utility partners engage targeted customers when it matters most to the grid, natural gas and water distribution systems.

The Siemens Connect Ecosystem convenes the tools, processes, training and support necessary for third-party solution providers to successfully create solutions that integrate seamlessly with Siemens’ platforms, including Desigo CC, the APOGEE Automation System and related platforms.

“As more and more connected devices enable us to deliver on the promises of a truly intelligent building, organizations must be able to adapt quickly and advance smart building operations and performance. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem is our answer to this digital transformation, which lets us all create places perfectly designed for their purpose,” says Brad Haeberle, VP of Solutions and Service at Siemens.

“Xcel Energy collaborated with Siemens and Copper Labs in a new smart community development to engage residents in real-time demand management. Through this integrated solution, we’ve been able to engage our customers with insights that can help them save money while creating a more sustainable grid for everyone,” says Michael Colby, product developer at Xcel Energy.

For more information about Copper Labs’ wireless energy monitoring system, please visit copperlabs.com/.

About Copper Labs

Founded in Boulder in 2016, Copper Labs provides utilities with actionable, real-time energy measurements and insights that can be immediately shared with consumers to achieve cost and energy savings. Copper, the company’s flagship wireless energy monitor, collects revenue-grade data from electric, gas and water meters to generate actionable insights and consumer-friendly alerts during peak periods. For more information, visit www.copperlabs.com.

About the Siemens Connect Ecosystem

By 2020, there will be more than 20 billion connected devices in smart buildings, and the ability to quickly adapt and advance smart building operation is more critical than ever. The Siemens Connect Ecosystem brings together experts in software development, IT, cybersecurity, remote and digital services, and business intelligence in a searchable catalog of partner use case solutions and documentation. A thriving software ecosystem supports the digital transformation, helping our customers create places that are perfectly designed for their purpose and granting them the freedom to focus on the goals that drive their business forward.

About Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 71,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. For more than 160 years, the company has innovated and invented technologies to support American industry spanning manufacturing, energy, healthcare and infrastructure. In fiscal 2018, Siemens USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Bill Rigler brigler@mapr.agency 917.415.0612