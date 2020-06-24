New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Face Mask Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916376/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the rising number of surgeries performing on a daily basis across the world with the unprecedented spread of coronavirus promoting the adoption of disposable face mask. As disposable face mask acts as a protective barrier between the surgical teams and patients. It also helps in preventing germs and reducing the chances of being affected by environmental contaminants. As per State of Global Air 2018, a report was published by the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics, around 95% of the world’s population resides in areas where which do not meet the minimum levels of PM 2.5 set by World Health Organization guideline for healthy air. Thus, the surging pollution level across the globe will result in triggering the disposable face market. Furthermore, rising airborne diseases, increasing consumption of masks for personnel use, increase in cases of hospital-acquired infections will also create a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks.



Key Market Trends

Based on product, Protective face mask is Estimated to Witness a Healthy Growth in Future.



The protective face mask is estimated to witness healthy growth in the future attributed to several benefits associated with these masks. These protective masks are made in such a way that they can be used by respiratory patients such as asthmatic patients, lung disease patients and cardiovascular disease patients. Examples of protective masks are N95. These are widely adopted by healthcare professionals as these masks are providing superior protection.



In addition, the global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will surge the demand for the disposable face mask and propel the market growth



Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in the global Disposable Face Mask Market due to increasing air pollution, the presence of a large customer base, an increasing number of manufacturers operating for disposable masks. Moreover, rising awareness about health and personal hygiene among the population is also going to fuel the market in the future.



North America will also show steady growth throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising aging population, increasing awareness among the population, and the corona virus outbreak. Moreover, favorable regulatory scenarios, healthcare expenditure and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape

The Disposable Face Mask Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are uvex group, 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., The Gerson Company, SAS Safety Corp, and Kimberly-Clark



