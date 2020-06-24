Portland, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global consumer active optical cable market generated $80.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $383.0 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 19.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, company profiles, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Increase in higher bandwidth demand, rise in investments by governments for better connectivity in China, and surge in penetration of video on demand, gaming, video conferencing, and home surveillance services drive the growth of the global consumer active optical cable market. However, high capital investment related to the active optical cable and limitations regarding optical network security fiber hack hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in fiber optics create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6131

Covid-19 scenario:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for consumer active optical cables has been increased due to its application in network connectivity for video conferencing and corporate meetings during work from home.

However, the sales channel and manufacturing activities have been negatively impacted during global lockdown.

The new installation activities of AOC in IT and corporate offices have been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global consumer active optical cable market based on technology, connector type, and region.

Based on technology, the HDMI segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6131

Based on connector type, the SFP segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the CFP segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share , accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6131

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Finisar Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology, Sopto Technologies, IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Fujitsu, 3M Corporation, Siemon, Molex, LLC.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https:/www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com