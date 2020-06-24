CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced that it has been recognized as a High Performer in the Summer 2020 G2 Enterprise Grid Report for CPQ. G2 Grid reports represent the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the CPQ category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.



Tacton was named a High Performer for its configuration rules, configuration ease of admin, and overall product ease of use, among other features and functionality. Overall, Tacton ranked fifth in the list of Top CPQ Software for Enterprise. G2 reviewers described Tacton favorably with quotes such as:

"Best CPQ for complex configurations."

"Controls the configuration either with constraints or logic… your choice."

“Tacton makes the best of possibilities to configure our products with great variants and options to choose the product requirement.”

As described by G2 , Tacton Configure Price Quote (CPQ) software helps manufacturers use self-service, guided (and remote) selling to accurately configure complex products and services for prospective customers. Tacton’s CPQ solutions help manufacturers ensure correct pricing, deliver personalized and highly customized quotes, and massively accelerate the time it takes a salesperson to create a proposal using spreadsheets. Time-consuming back and forth approval sessions between the customer, the engineering team, and the sales team are also minimized. In addition to CPQ, Tacton Visual Configuration gives customers a fast and accurate visual representation of their product, in real time.

“Performing well on G2’s Grid Report for CPQ is always a huge honor because it's driven by actual feedback submitted by users who use our product every day,” said Frederic Laziou, CEO at Tacton Systems. “Our standing has improved in terms of both satisfaction and market presence since G2’s most recent Grid Report, and we aim to continue that trajectory as we refine our offering further.”

