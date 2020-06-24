MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) announces the release of their new product line of Social Distancing Tape.



IPG’s new social distancing program features essential products designed for businesses entering the reopening phase while abiding by social distancing guidelines. The indoor marking tape is designed to adhere to hard indoor surfaces and maintain clean removability; while the outdoor marking tape is durable enough to withstand foot traffic and resist other elements.

“We’ve been closely watching the nation enter the reopening phases of businesses, public areas and restaurants and saw an explicit need for social distancing marking tapes,” explained Nick Park, IPG’s Vice President of Consumer Sales. “Social distancing is proving to become a lasting effect from the global pandemic and will continue to be practiced even while restrictions are being lifted. We are prepared to expand and adjust our product mix as social distancing needs continue to arise.”

The social distancing program offers retail packaged products ready for prominent shelf placement. The full assortment consists of blue and orange indoor tape (1.41in x 60yd) and red and yellow outdoor tape (1.88in x 60yd). These products are intended to mark 6ft distance points for directing foot traffic and facilitating safe line formation. They feature secure adhesion and clean removal from most surfaces.

“IPG is excited to bring the retail version of these products to life. Businesses can proudly place this product in their store in order to assist in the compliance with social distancing guidelines for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses,” commented Emily Fagan, Marketing Coordinator.

For additional information regarding Social Distancing Tape, please send an e-mail to efagan@itape.com or contact your local IPG sales representative.

ABOUT INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which are made in reliance upon the protections provided by such legislation for forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Press Release, may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections made by the Company’s management. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements are also subject to assumptions and the Company can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to have been correct and actual outcomes and results may, and often do, differ from what is expressed, implied or projected in such forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. For additional information regarding important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward looking statements, you are encouraged to read “Item 3 Key Information - Risk Factors”, “Item 5 Operating and Financial Review and Prospects (Management’s Discussion & Analysis)” and statements located elsewhere in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the other statements and factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date of this Press Release. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require it to do so.

