Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 24 June 2020 at 19:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 24 June 2020

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 24 June 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 8,000 shares Average price/share 5.4098 EUR Total Cost 43,278.40 EUR

Company now holds a total of 312,151 shares

including the shares repurchased on 24 June 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

Attachment