NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

June 24, 2020

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 22, 2020 in respect of the first quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Jessica Uhl22 June 2020RDSA  255.46  EUR 15.69
Harry Brekelmans22 June 2020RDSA  1,420.56  EUR 15.69
Ronan Cassidy22 June 2020RDSB  1,738.48  GBP 13.02
Donny Ching 22 June 2020RDSA  1,630.14  EUR 15.69
Wael Sawan22 June 2020RDSA  848.36  EUR 15.69
Huibert Vigeveno22 June 2020RDSA  302.73  EUR 15.69
Maarten Wetselaar22 June 2020RDSA  585.86  EUR 15.69

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
                                               
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                                               
Anthony Clarke                                
Deputy Company Secretary                       
                                               
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume255.46
Total4,008.17
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

255.46
15.69
4,008.17
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume1,420.56
Total22,288.59
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,420.56
15.69
22,288.59
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price13.02
Volume1,738.48
Total22,635.01
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,738.48
13.02
22,635.01
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume1,630.14
Total25,576.90
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

1,630.14
15.69
25,576.90
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume848.36
Total13,310.77
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

848.36
15.69
13,310.77
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume302.73
Total4,749.83
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

302.73
15.69
4,749.83
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price15.69
Volume585.86
Total9,192.14
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

585.86
15.69
9,192.14
Date of transaction 22/06/2020
Place of transactionAmsterdam