Dye-sublimation printing is being increasingly adopted due to its high-quality photographic results. This process utilizes thermal transfer to shift different amounts of colored dye pigments from a carrier film to the PVC printing surface, to which the dyes bond chemically.



- Dye-sublimation printing is quickly gaining traction among promotional product printers due to its diverse application on a wide range of products. This printing applies to fabric and rigid materials. Companies are also adopting this type of printing for banners and ceramic tiles. It yields permanent color, which is embedded in the substrate or fabric rather than printed on the surface. Dye-sublimated fabric does not fade or crack even after several times of washing, and images do not chip, peel, or scratch.?

- In recent years, the demand for dye-sublimation printers has observed significant growth; due to this, printer vendors have initiated the production of high speed and high-volume systems for industrial facilities. The revelations in design, better printheads, and other components are further augmenting the demand. The new printheads offer faster print speed, along with an automatic circulation system, thus, reducing printhead nozzle clog, which is one of the common reasons behind the downtime.?

- The garment industry commands a prominent share of the market with the increasing vendor propensity toward the adoption of dye-sublimation printing solutions, as they offer better print quality at a faster pace. The global textile industry’s move toward automation and its increasing capacity are driving the demand. ?

- Some of the critical factors for digital printing adoption include greater design flexibility compared to screen printing. Many designers, such as Mary Katrantzou and Alexander McQueen, prefer digital printing for small prints because it is cost-efficient.

- With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the global textile industry is facing the brunt of a worldwide market slump. The demand for textiles has come to a standstill as the major markets are under lockdown, globally. Businesses, such as apparel stores and malls, were ordered to shut down, and it is expected that they may not be opened regularly until the production of vaccines begins. Consumers may avoid going to such places to prevent contraction of the virus. These are likely to hinder the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Household Segment is Expected to Drive the Market



- The scope of the applications of dye-sublimation covered under the study includes curtains, carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, etc. used for household purposes. Residential constructions account for a substantial market share in this segmental market and are expected to drive significant growth for the market studied during the forecast period.

- Various factors that are significantly driving the demand for the applications mentioned include the rapid rise in urbanization and an increase in disposable income. This has been responsible for a historic transformation of human social roots, by predominantly replacing the rural culture, on a global scale.

- Dye-sublimation printing is preferred in household textile such as curtain manufacturing. Printers used for these are expected to witness increased demand owing to the usage of printed fabrics in the home textiles segment. The demand for such materials is expanding globally. For instance, according to Fibre2Fashion, China’s home textile market size is expected to reach USD 42 billion by 2020.?

- However, the demand for wall covering products has been steadily declining over the last few years. This is primarily attributed to the difficulty involved during the removal of an existing wallpaper. This tedious task requires the right tools, such as stripping tools and also chemicals. However, such an act could damage the integrity and appeal of the wall.



Asia-Pacific Region to Witness Highest Growth



- The Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in revenue due to the increasing consumption of printed clothing in India, Japan, Indonesia, China, and Thailand. Besides, the rising adoption of digital fabric printing in China and India is anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. ?

- Growing sales volume of clothing goods and apparel through e-commerce portals in India, Thailand, China, and Bangladesh is expected to boost industry growth. Also, favorable government regulations in India and China for promoting investment in fabric manufacturing and printing is anticipated to complement market growth.?

- Further, the region has Bangladesh, a country that has gained a significant focus on Asians and other international garment manufacturers who set up factories under joint ventures as the former is a competitive destination to relocate plants due to the rising production costs the countries of their origin. Various textile producers such as the Chinese have also targeted Vietnam and Cambodia for investments in textile industries.

- Moreover, the region has India, which has been a significant contributor to the market studied. According to IBEF, India’s textile sector is one of the oldest industries in the economy and is expected to reach USD 250 billion in 2019. The trend of digital printing is catching up in India, as customers are looking for short runs and faster turnaround time. According to HP India, growing demand from various end-user customers, such as textiles, may further improve digital printing’s power to provide innovative results.



Competitive Landscape

The dye sublimation printing market is moving towards the fragmented market as market leaders are banking on diverse product portfolio and product development to gain an edge and the number of local players is also increasing which is creating an intense rivalry in the market. Key players are SEIKO EPSON Corporation, Roland DGA Corporation, Sawgrass Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd, etc. Some of the recent developments in the market are :

- Feb 2020 - Agfa opened a new state-of-the-art center for offset technology at its Wilmington, Mass location. The Technical Competence Center (TCC) is a fully-equipped lab that features its integrated prepress and pressroom solutions to demonstrate numerous high-performance commercial, packaging, newspaper, and UV printing applications and also offers sustainable benefits. It is designed to provide a library of application knowledge and provide quality customer support for Agfa systems and new product introductions.

- Jan 2020 - Mutoh expanded its small format flatbed printer product line. The XPJ-461UF and XPJ-661UF printers respond to the increasing demand for added value personalized prints and bespoke small-lot production of commercial and industrial print applications.



