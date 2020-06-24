CLEVELAND, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces that the 2020 Content Marketing World Conference and Expo will now be a virtual event. Every year, CMWorld draws 4,000 attendees from across the world to Cleveland, Ohio. This year, CMI is moving the event completely online, and with the new digital format, Content Marketing World’s 10th anniversary celebration plans to be better than ever. The main event will take place October 13-16, 2020, with additional content planned both leading up to, and after, Content Marketing World, giving registered attendees more opportunities to learn and network.



“With content marketing now more important than ever to help brands build trust and loyalty, the Content Marketing Institute team is committed to ensuring CMWorld 2020 delivers even better content and the amazing experience that you expect from us: great speakers, sessions, leading technology solutions, and networking opportunities - in a new and exciting digital format. While we’re disappointed we won’t be able to get together in-person this year for Content Marketing World, we are very excited to be creating a one-of-a-kind digital experience for our attendees with more ways to connect, network, and learn throughout the rest of the year. And speaking of attendees, this is an opportunity to reach our CMWorld community from all over the world, giving them access to so much more in this digital format,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute.

What you can expect from #CMWorld 2020 virtual event:

Hundreds of conference sessions, workshops, and industry forums to choose from, regardless of your level: beginner, advanced practitioner, or somewhere in between.

Cutting edge conference tracks covering strategy, content creation, analytics, social media, content distribution and promotion, video, sales enablement, demand generation, creativity, and much, much more.

Speakers and thought leaders from some of the most successful brands, including Microsoft, MGM Resorts, Salesforce, United Airlines, Capital One, Eaton, Cleveland Clinic and more.

Unique and fun online networking opportunities with speakers, exhibitors and other attendees who are in your shoes.

Dozens of technology partners and solutions available to help attendees in 1:1 meetings, group demos, or during networking breaks.

New hyper-focused events for passholders to take advantage of leading up to, and after the October virtual event.

If you're a marketer, strategist, PR pro, social media manager, digital expert, or sales pro, and you want to elevate your content marketing game and drive new revenue for your business, then don’t miss out on Content Marketing World 2020. And now you can experience all the content, connections and fun from your home or office.

Look for updates on the agenda here: http://www.contentmarketingworld.com/

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.