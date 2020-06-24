CAMECA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of the American company, TerraScale Inc. (www.terrascale.org) has been appointed Director Emeritus of the non-governmental organization Green Cross, founded by the former Soviet leader and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Mikhail Gorbachev. Green Cross is a consultative member of the United Nations on Climate Change and the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. It also cooperates directly with the UNEP / OCHA Environmental Emergencies Section, UN-Habitat and other international organizations.



It has an active presence in the six continents, with more than 25 chapters around the world. It was created 27 years ago with the fundamental objective of responding in a coordinated way to the combination of security, poverty and degradation challenges to guarantee a more sustainable and secure future on the planet.



The appointment of Keary "Danny" Hayes II was unanimously agreed by the board of directors of the National Green Cross Organization (NGCO) of the Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean region (CAMECA) in an extraordinary session held on June 22 this year as Hayes meets the requirements for the position, as a result of proven selfless contribution to the sustainable, humane and social environment from the field of finance.



The observer Organization with consultative status at the UN, presents with a main action program called "Change of Values" and consists of promoting legal, ethical and behavioral norms that aim to change the values, actions and attitudes of governments, the private sector, civil society and people. in general, to guarantee a sustainable future for humanity. To achieve this, one of its most outstanding instruments is precisely the appointment of Emeritus Directors who, with their social work and their status, spread these principles and exert their influence to achieve the necessary changes.



Green Cross highlights in its official statement that "the role of each Director Emeritus of our organization transcends political parties and borders, making him a facilitator of change for a sustainable world". That is why "We are proud to make Danny Hayes a Director Emeritus of our organization for Danny's perseverance and commitment to developing solutions for significant climate change and the environmental challenges facing our planet make him a leader in green business, "said Ruy Campos Dugone, Director of Green Cross CAMECA.



Hayes has spent the past eight years developing new concepts in finance aimed at unlocking the green infrastructure finance bottleneck at TerraScale, a global green infrastructure development company that designs, builds and operates large-scale sustainable data centers, green energy and other digital infrastructure projects. TerraScale cooperates with its consortium of partners to develop projects that have a significant and positive multiplier impact on the global carbon footprint.



Appointed by the NGO's board of directors, generally for a period of three years, the intention is that they collaborate closely with the institution to help transmit its messages and actions. That is why both TerraScale and Green Cross CAMECA are working together to bring sustainability at the forefront of corporate social responsibility through projects that span all vertical sectors of the corporate and technological spectrum.



Honorary members of the Green Cross International board of directors include Robert Redford, Princess Basma Bint Talal, Ted Turner and David Suzuki.



“GIVE HUMANITY A CHANCE, GIVE EARTH A FUTURE”

Mikhail Gorbachev | Founder of Green Cross. Intl.

