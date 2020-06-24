New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edible Films and Coating Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020- 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916362/?utm_source=GNW



- The efforts by food product manufacturers have increased, to increase the shelf life and to improve the existent packaging technology, in turn, ensuring the microbial safety and preservation of food from the influence of external factors. Thus, new product innovations from manufacturers are expected to contribute toward the market growth of edible films and coatings market.

- Several market innovations have been protein-based film oriented. For instance, a United States-based startup, Cambridge Crops, developed a natural and edible coating made of protein that claims to delay the decaying of perishable food products, such as fruits, vegetables, and meat, by reducing contact with gases and water vapor, thereby, slowing down its oxidation and water loss. The patented, all-natural, water-based solution is made of silk fibroin, a protein.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Edible Packaging as an Alternative to Plastic Packaging



Globally, the annual consumption of plastic materials has increased from approximately 5 million metric ton in the 1950s, to nearly 230 million metric ton today. Traditional food packaging materials proclaim several shortcomings, in terms of the impact of environmental pollution and the manufacturing requirements for non-renewable resources. Thus, the need for alternative packaging materials and packaging formats has increased at a significant level. Therefore, increasing environmental safety awareness, especially related to packaging degradability issues, has resulted in the launch of various edible packaging products. The rise in demand for edible packaging, backed by an improved focus on research and development, is driving the overall market for edible films and coatings, globally. For instance, in November 2018, researchers from the University of Nottingham developed an edible and 100% biodegradable food film, using plant carbohydrates and proteins. The food film was derived from konjac flour and starch, cellulose or proteins, and has improved storage, safety, and the shelf life of food products.



Asia-Pacific Continue to Dominate the Global Market



China and Japan are the major consumers of edible films and coating market in the region. In China, xanthan gum is one of the most commonly used edible coatings in food products, which is giving rise to high demand for polysaccharide-based films and coatings in the country. However, in the region, researches are being conducted to discover other sources of edible coatings, which may have better results on extending the shelf life and prolonging the freshness of the product. For instance, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry, the researchers investigated several natural antimicrobials, such as Star anise essential oil (SAEO), as a primary component in edible coating products. As a result, the encapsulated SAEO reduced the weight loss of the samples by more than 30% and increased the inhibitory effect of SAEO on browning of yam used as a sample, thereby portraying the method to be highly efficient in protecting fresh produced fruits and vegetables. Moreover, the rising awareness in countries like India is projected to show a very promising market in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Global Edible Films and Coatings Market include Dow Dupont, Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Dohler Group, D, and Ingredion Incorporated. Whereas, new brands have emerged recently and have gained significant traction, based on their offerings. Lactips, a brand based out in France, has developed a thermoplastic pellet entirely from milk-based protein casein. The product is claimed to be biodegradable and offers resistance to gases along with its edible properties. Similarly, the rising application is also driving the market. For example, Notpla Limited, a company based out in the United Kingdom, has designed and launched Ooho, a capsule encased liquid in a waterproof film made from seaweed, which is both biodegradable and edible.



