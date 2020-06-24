Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 35 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 June 2020

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL International A/S shares

ROCKWOOL International A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thomas Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Former member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Systems Division (currently, Chairman of the Board of Directors)

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase in connection with exercise of stock options received in his capacity of former member of Group Management

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 515.00 DKK 2,100

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume: -

Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2020-06-24

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Thomas Kähler

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Former member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Systems Division (currently, Chairman of the Board of Directors)

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S

b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

B shares (DK0010219153)

b) Nature of the transaction: Sale in connection with exercise of stock options received in his capacity of former member of Group Management

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,775.62 DKK 2,100

d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume. -

Price: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2020-06-24

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Further information:

Per Palludan

Group General Counsel

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment