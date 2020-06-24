Dallas, TX, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG North Texas) recently expanded its client base with the addition of three new communities in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

Comprised of nearly 700 homes, the three new communities are scattered throughout the metroplex between Princeton and Colleyville, Texas. They are all conveniently located near recreational activities, extensive shopping, a number of dining and entertainment options, and highly sought-after school districts. The growth of Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas’ client portfolio is attributed to their ability to provide excellent customer service and to drive superior results for communities.

“I want to thank each of these associations for putting their trust in us for their management needs,” stated Mark Southall, Associa PMG North Texas president. “These communities are all unique, and that demonstrates the versatility Associa has and our ability to customize our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com