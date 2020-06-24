DENVER, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) auction will enable new market entrants, including smaller and rural operators, to build carrier-grade networks at very attractive costs. This could lead to a more fragmented industry with hundreds of new networks.

A new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, examines how the CBRS band could change the broadband industry and what factors rural operators should consider when developing their spectrum strategy.

“The shared nature of the CBRS band gives operators the option of buying licensed spectrum or using unlicensed spectrum,” said Jeff Johnston, CoBank’s lead communications economist. “Either option will include paying fees to and relying on a Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrator, and operators should carefully evaluate the long-term implications when negotiating these agreements.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will start its highly anticipated CBRS auction for the licensed portion of the band on July 23. Unlike previous auctions, the FCC is offering spectrum licenses at the county level versus its traditional approach of using partial economic areas (PEA), which are much larger.

The July auction includes 22,631 Priority Access Licenses (PAL) in 3,233 service areas, or counties. The auction is expected to be highly competitive in urban and suburban markets, but county-level licenses may offer cost-effective opportunities for smaller operators to acquire spectrum in rural markets.

A key consideration for rural operators will be whether to buy a PAL or use the unlicensed portion of the band. Buying spectrum ties up capital, which is an important consideration for some rural operators. Exclusively using unlicensed spectrum, which comes with no up-front acquisition costs, is arguably the right approach in rural America where radio frequency interference concerns will be less of an issue.

However, operators that purchase and own a PAL will be given priority access to the CBRS band over unlicensed users, which results in better network performance that can generate higher fees. Licensed-based networks could also generate wholesale roaming revenue.

All CBRS users will need to contract with a SAS administrator and should carefully consider how these contracts are structured to reduce the administrator’s leverage when renegotiating the contract. Operators should be wary of deals that are cheap up front but eventually exploit their potential vulnerability.

“We expect bidding interest in the CBRS auction to be high,” said Johnston. “Given that market entry barriers are expected to come down, incumbent broadband operators could see increased competition from new business models.”

Watch a video synopsis and read the report, “As CBRS Auction Shapes Broadband Landscape, Should Rural Operators Make a Bid?,” at cobank.com.

