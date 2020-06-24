Woburn, Mass., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a top online retailer of prescription eyewear has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.

The company set out to disrupt the traditional eyewear industry and it has done just that by becoming one of the largest online eyewear retailer in the U.S. The company offers a variety of both high-quality designer and house brands with a wide range of styles and lens types including: single vision lenses, multifocal lenses, Rx sunglasses, sports glasses, kids glasses, contact lenses, digital protection (blue light blocking), anti-reflective coatings and more. The eyewear retailer offers a wide range of premium brands including: Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, DKNY, DVF, Prada, Oakley, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Persol and more.

The eyewear retailer initially launched their online flagship store with Celebros nine years ago. They have since launched a secondary site with Celebros Search that offers customer-driven vision benefit plans and prescription eyewear where customers can order eyewear via claim submission. Given the success and value our Search software has brought to their flagship store, the retailer decided to license Celebros Search for the vision benefits site as well. The Celebros Search software includes Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI based search, helping customers find exactly what they are looking for. In addition, the Celebros 'profiling’ feature is being leveraged to target their different user segments, allowing them to personalize search results. The implementation also includes Advanced AutoComplete, Merchandising, and Search Analytics. The initial license term is 12 months with subsequent annual autorenewals.

Celebros Search provides capabilities for intelligent cross-sell/up-sell, dynamic merchandising and campaigns for increasing average order value and driving conversion. Bridgeline’s NLP Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations.

“Bridgeline’s commerce and site search solutions help retailers increase the performance of their eCommerce sites by improving traffic, increasing average order value and driving conversion.” Says Ari Kahn, Bridgeline CEO. “Celebros Search has artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning that interprets user behavior to formulate trends that automatically influence the merchandising and presentation of relevant products.”

