WICHITA, Kan., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HM Dunn Aerosystems, Inc. today announced the company has reached agreement with The Boeing Company to provide content on the Air Force’s B-52 program and extended its supply contract on the Boeing KC-46 Tanker program.



“We are pleased to continue our strong working together model with The Boeing Company and the US Air Force,” said Phil Anderson, President and CEO. “Our broad engineering and manufacturing capability allow us to effectively serve the sustainment and mission readiness needs of programs like the B-52 Stratofortress, while bringing the latest in manufacturing technology to next generation defense programs like the KC-46 Pegasus.” Both programs will be manufactured in Wichita, KS.

HM Dunn also produces content for Lockheed Martin’s F-35, F-16, C-130 and P-3 programs; Boeing’s KC-135R, F-15 and F-18 programs; Gulfstream’s G550, G500, G600; and other select defense programs.

“This is very good news for our company and our employees,” said Katie McNatt, head of HM Dunn’s Business Development. “Over the past eighteen months we have successfully transformed our company into a healthier more balanced supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Our business strategy is working as we continue to navigate the near-term challenges of the commercial aerospace market.”

About HM Dunn Aerosystems, Inc.

H.M. Dunn Aerosystems, Inc., is a manufacturer of aerospace structural components and assemblies with operations in Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. The company’s capabilities include high-speed CNC machining, bonding, chemical milling, and finishing. The company specializes in small, medium and large-scale aircraft assemblies of varying complexity for the global commercial aerospace and defense industry.



