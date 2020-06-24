New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Cement Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916358/?utm_source=GNW

The primary cause for the high prevalence of dental cavities and dental diseases across the world is poor oral hygiene status and aging of the population. Thus, there is an increase in the number of public health awareness programs, in order to promote the importance of proper oral hygiene and educate consumers on dental caries.



Dental cement is used to fill the gaps between the restorations and natural teeth. Moreover, it is considered to be crucial in the precise positioning of dental restorations. Mercury amalgam and alternative filling materials, such as composite resins, glass ionomer cement, ceramics, and gold alloys, are safe to use for restoring teeth.



Key Market Trends

The Zinc Phosphate Segment is Anticipated to Register Good Growth Over the Forecast Period



Zinc phosphate cement is one of the oldest and widely-used cement, mainly for luting permanent metal restorations. Zinc phosphate witnessed high growth, in terms of adoption, due to high-strength cement base when mixed with zinc oxide powder and phosphoric acid liquid. There are many other uses of this cement, including the permanent cementation of crowns, orthodontic appliances, intraoral splints, and fixed partial dentures. Thus, this dental material is witnessing a high clinical success rate, primarily associated with its long-term usage. The increasing prevalence of dental caries is a major factor in boosting the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, more than 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth. Some of the key brands in the market include DeTrey Zinc Improved (DENTSPLY Caulk), Fleck’s Zinc (Mizzy, Pearson Lab), Hy-Bond (Shofu Dental Corporation), and Modern Tenacin (DENTSPLY Caulk), among others.



The North American Region is Expected to Dominate the Global Dental Cements Market



The increasing number of tooth cavities and tooth decay problems is considered to be the most common health problems witnessed by the North American population. According to the World Health Organization’s report, dental caries is one of the major oral health problems affecting nearly 60-90% of the school children and a vast majority of adults. Moreover, there has been a steady increase in the number of geriatric population in the region. The geriatric population generally requires regular dental check-ups and dental health assistance. This is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rising health awareness and increasing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures are considered to be the key factors for the market’s growth.



Competitive Landscape

The market players are focusing on expanding their dental cement product portfolio, primarily by improving their existing product portfolio, along with continuous innovation in the dental restorative material. Therefore, these players are adopting growth strategies, in order to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, and expand their customer base.



In addition, the rising focus on innovations by manufacturers, to develop dental cement with different material classes are expected to offer new opportunities for major players in the global dental cement market over the forecast period.



