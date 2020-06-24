PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1762 per share on the company’s common stock.



The dividend, the fourth in HP’s fiscal year 2020, is payable on October 7, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 9, 2020. HP has approximately 1.4 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

