TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of his pledge to help customers of his 21 Bloor St East (Yonge & Bloor) Tokyo Smoke location in Toronto, and in celebration of the next phase of the municipality’s re-opening, licensed cannabis operator Rob Heydon is coming out with some of the lowest retail cannabis store prices in the entire province, including unprecedented retail store pricing to all his customers, such as 50% off of all Canopy Brand flower products and branded accessories.



For a limited time, all accessories bought in-store will be available at 50% off regular price, and all vape products purchased in-store will be available at 40% off. Customers will be able to purchase dry-flower below 5 dollars a gram, along with a “Grand Opening Super Special” 25% off sale that applies to all pre-roll, 1g packs, softgel, oil, and all edible products. On top of that, Heydon is retailing hash for just over $15 / gram at his store, something he believes is currently unheard of Ontario’s retail market.

Media are advised that prospective customers can check out the products and inventory available on the online menu, with real-time updated prices, here . Each customer is legally limited to a maximum of 30g or equivalent per purchase per person.

Media are also advised that customers are welcome inside the store to come check out the brand new 21 Bloor St. East Tokyo Smoke, located on the corner of Bloor and Yonge (just East of the Nordstroms). Staff are wearing masks and taking other precautions to protect the health and safety of everyone in the store. Customers may bring a friend, and chat with one of our trained budtenders who will help the customer find the right product at the right price point.

Based on feedback from individuals, companies and brands, Rob has decided to remove the artwork from the store in an effort to respect the values and integrity of the cannabis community at large.

“Some people did not appreciate what we were trying to do with the art on display,” Heydon said Wednesday. “We heard you loud and clear, and have decided to remove all the art for the time being. We plan on bringing the best possible prices and experience to our customers, and that will remain our focus.”

The store is open from 11am until 8pm Sunday to Thursday, and 11am until 10pm Friday and Saturday.