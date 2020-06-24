VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV, NYSE AMERICAN:GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated May 12, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company. Had a poll been taken, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy and in person in respect of the election of the directors is set out below.
|Director
|Votes For
|Percentage For
|Jonathan T. Awde
|104,847,782
|98.87%
|D. Bruce McLeod
|104,814,157
|98.84%
|Robert J. McLeod
|104,794,582
|98.82%
|Jamie D. Strauss
|104,844,412
|98.87%
|William E. Threlkeld
|104,876,505
|98.90%
|Zara Boldt
|104,796,060
|98.82%
|Ron Clayton
|104,841,195
|98.87%
|Alex Morrison
|104,840,264
|98.87%
In addition, the detailed results of the votes cast by proxy in respect of the other matters brought before the Meeting is set out below.
|Description of Matter
|Votes For
|Percentage For
|To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor.
|145,642,231
|98.44%
|To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the renewal and reconfirmation of the Company’s existing shareholder rights plan.
|104,513,313
|98.56%
|To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company’s restricted share unit award plan.
|103,281,878
|97.40%
|To pass an ordinary resolution to approve the amendment and restatement of the Company’s stock option plan, as well as all unallocated stock options under such stock option plan.
|103,064,885
|97.19%
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
“Jonathan Awde”
Jonathan Awde, President and Director
